IND vs NZ semifinal | It is hard to predict the future of ODIs, says Kane Williamson

November 14, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Before this edition of the World Cup got underway, there were doubts over the road ahead for the format.

Shayan Acharya

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is seen during a practice session ahead of the India vs NZ semifinal in Mumbai on November 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kane Williamson does not want to predict the future of ODI cricket, but the New Zealand captain believes that it is important to strike a balance with the T20 format which has gained immense popularity with time.

However, with some high-intensity cricket on the format, the last month-and-a-half have been exciting for the players and the spectators.

“Playing in the tournament and being involved in world events are always special from a player’s perspective and continuing to provide that context in the sport, whatever the format, is really important,” Williamson said on Tuesday.

“It is hard to predict the future. But I think we see that when we do have world events, countries against countries, regardless of the format, there is something quite special about that. There will be a balance to strike with the T20 format which naturally is becoming more and more in the calendar. But that’s a good thing too, it sort of speaks to what people want to watch and, ultimately, it’s a positive thing for our game,” he said, adding, “but it’s just trying to continue to find that balance…”

