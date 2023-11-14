IND vs NZ semifinal | It is hard to predict the future of ODIs, says Kane Williamson

November 14, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Kane Williamson does not want to predict the future of ODI cricket, but the New Zealand captain believes that it is important to strike a balance with the T20 format which has gained immense popularity with time.

Before this edition of the World Cup got underway, there were doubts over the road ahead for the format.

However, with some high-intensity cricket on the format, the last month-and-a-half have been exciting for the players and the spectators.

“Playing in the tournament and being involved in world events are always special from a player’s perspective and continuing to provide that context in the sport, whatever the format, is really important,” Williamson said on Tuesday.

“It is hard to predict the future. But I think we see that when we do have world events, countries against countries, regardless of the format, there is something quite special about that. There will be a balance to strike with the T20 format which naturally is becoming more and more in the calendar. But that’s a good thing too, it sort of speaks to what people want to watch and, ultimately, it’s a positive thing for our game,” he said, adding, “but it’s just trying to continue to find that balance…”

