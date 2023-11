IND vs NZ | Nasser Hussain, Wasim Akram laud India’s ‘genuine hero’ Rohit Sharma

November 16, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - New Delhi

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain was left awe-struck by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's performance against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede and called him a "genuine hero."

Rohit's rollicking 47 off 29 balls ensured that India got off to a flying start, and his partnership with Shubman Gill laid the foundation for a massive score. India eventually went on to seal their place in the final and after the game, Hussain showered praises on the unsung hero of the Indian team for setting an example for everyone by playing his usual attacking game even when the stakes were high.

"The genuine hero the actual man that has changed the culture of the Indian side is Rohit Sharma. The first time that they have been tested, the group stage is one thing, knockout game can you do it again, can you play fearless cricket, their skipper went out and showed everyone and showed the dressing room we are going to carry out and do the same thing," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram also hailed him for taking pressure off the Indian batters and putting it back on the opposition. "It was a complete performance in every aspect of the game, Rohit's name doesn't come up that much because he didn't score a ton, but the way he starts, he scored 40 in 29 balls, 84 runs in the first 10 overs, that was the platform. Pressure goes on the opposition, four sixes and four boundaries," Wasim Akram said on A Sports.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched up a partnership to pull the Kiwis back into the game. But Shami's seven-wicket haul left the Blackcaps without answers and India went on to register a 70-run victory.

India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

