Ind vs Aus | Warner beats Tendulkar’s fastest 1,000 World Cup runs mark

October 08, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - Chennai

Warner achieved the landmark in 19 innings to better Sachin Tendulkar and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers

AFP

Australia’s David Warner in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India in Chennai on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Australia opener David Warner on October 8 snatched Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the fastest to reach 1,000 World Cup runs during the clash against India.

Warner achieved the landmark in 19 innings in Chennai to better Tendulkar and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers — both of whom got the runs in 20 outings.

The left-handed Warner smashed Hardik Pandya for a boundary to take the record after Australia elected to bat first as the cricket powerhouses opened their 2023 campaigns.

Tendulkar, an Indian batting great who retired from the game in 2013, has the highest runs — 2,278 — in the 50-over showpiece event.

Warner, 36, has scored over 6,000 runs in 151 ODIs and remains Australia’s key to getting their sixth World Cup crown in what may be his last appearance in the tournament.

