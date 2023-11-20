Ind vs Aus Final | Virat Kohli bags ‘Fielder of the Match’ award following T. Dilip’s moving speech

November 20, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Stalwart batter Virat Kohli was crowned with the ‘Fielder of the Match’ award after India missed out on the World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video that summed up India’s World Cup journey.

India's fielding coach T. Dilip each time came up with new ways to make the award even more special. But this time, it was a moving speech that saw Kohli win the medal. The experienced batter produced an inspiring knock with the bat but was even more sensational on the field.

Dilip hailed Kohli for his on-field magic and said in a video posted by the BCCI: "During the course of the tournament I think we took some brilliant catches but what I really liked is the brotherhood we shared on the field. The way each one supported each other the way everyone was backing that's outstanding to see and I see only growing up as a team on the field and today's winner he's been a terrific player. He sets himself up great standards and every time he goes on the field he does magic and the best part is that he not only does his job so well but his actions inspire so many people and it is none other than Virat Kohli."

Dilip also praised the team for their performance throughout the tournament, saying they should be proud of themselves.

"Guys, I know it is tough and we all feel the pain but that's what it is. We did everything possibly right and still the result is not in our favour. But I think Rahul (Dravid) bhai said we can all be proud of ourselves. I appreciate and thank every player in this group who have committed in the practice sessions. The way you put yourself on the line, you put intent and energy. I couldn't ask more than this. Well done," Dilip added.

India was bundled out for 240 in the final against Australia. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided the visitors to a six-wicket win.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

