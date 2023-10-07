HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ind vs Aus | Cummins backs Maxwell to deliver as a spinner

October 07, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Chennai

Sahil Mathur
Australian captain Pat Cummins during a press conference in Chennai.

Australian captain Pat Cummins during a press conference in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone

Australia sees Glenn Maxwell as a front-line spin bowler and expects the all-rounder to have a big ODI World Cup, captain Pat Cummins said on Saturday ahead of the opening match against India here at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

ALSO READ
2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India | Full schedule, venues, time, teams and where to stream

“In the 2015 World Cup, he was the sole spinner in basically every single match I think other than one so really happy with how he’s going. So, we’ve got 20 overs of spin out there if we need it,” Cummins, who will be leading for the first time in a World Cup, said in the pre-match press conference.

Apart from Maxwell, Australia brags of three more all-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green - who, as the captain said, will be chipping in “when they need to”.

However, there is a question mark over availability of Stoinis, who is recovering from a hamstring injury since the recent Mohali ODI, and will be present in Australia’s optional training session in the evening before the call on his Sunday’s inclusion is taken.

“Stoinis is still touch and go. He’s going to have a run out this afternoon, but probably up against it, he’s got to jump through a few hoops. We’ll see,” the captain said.

ALSO READ
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 | Full squad list of all 10 participating teams

The Cummins-led side has a lot of mellowed down characters, contrary to the image the past Australian teams hold, and the captain is proud of the way his troops have similar personalities on and off the field.

“It’s more a reflection of who we are as people. In any team you’ve got different characters. Most of our guys are pretty chilled out.”

However, the 30-year-old did warn that the World Cup might puff up a few chests and he wouldn’t mind that.

“It is a World Cup. I think you’re going to see some boys get fired up at different times. We’re all passionate and ridiculously competitive,” he said.

Heading into the Sunday clash, Cummins said that he is excited about the next couple of months and that his team is on a journey to make them special.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.