Cricket World Cup 2023 | Sri Lanka all out for 209 against Australia

October 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Lucknow

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were off a great start with openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) adding 125 runs in 22 overs

PTI

Sri Lanka’s batter Dhananjaya de Silva being clean bowled by Australia’s Mitchell Starc during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Australia, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on October 16, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka were all out for 209 in 43.3 overs against Australia in their ICC World Cup match in Lucknow on October 16.

However, their dismissals, in the span of five overs, triggered a collapse from which the Islanders struggled to recover.

The Australian bowlers did well to stage a fine comeback with leg-spinner Adam Zampa showing the way with four wickets in the innings that was briefly interrupted by rain.

There were two wickets apiece for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 209 all out in 43.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 61, Kusal Perera 78; Adam Zampa 4/47).

