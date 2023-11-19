ADVERTISEMENT

ICC World Cup | Spectator invades field of play during India-Australia final to meet Virat Kohli

November 19, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Ahmedabad

In a massive security breach, a Palestinian supporter invaded the field and hugged Virat Kohli during the 14th over of India's innings

ANI

A spectator wearing a t-shirt saying ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ runs on to the pitch as Virat Kohli looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup final between Australia and India in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

During the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, a security breach took place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium amid live action.

Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on November 19.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title, while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

