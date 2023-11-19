HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC World Cup | Spectator invades field of play during India-Australia final to meet Virat Kohli

In a massive security breach, a Palestinian supporter invaded the field and hugged Virat Kohli during the 14th over of India's innings

November 19, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Ahmedabad

ANI
A spectator wearing a t-shirt saying ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ runs on to the pitch as Virat Kohli looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup final between Australia and India in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

A spectator wearing a t-shirt saying ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ runs on to the pitch as Virat Kohli looks on during the ICC Cricket World Cup final between Australia and India in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

During the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, a security breach took place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium amid live action.

In a massive security breach, a Palestinian supporter invaded the field and hugged Virat Kohli during the 14th over of India's innings; however, he was quickly removed by the security.

Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on November 19.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title, while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.