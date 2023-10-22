ICC World Cup | Shubman Gill fastest to 2,000 runs in ODI cricket

October 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Dharamsala

Opener Shubman Gill on October 22 bettered Hashim Amla’s record to become the fastest batsman to reach 2,000 runs in ODI cricket during the World Cup match against New Zealand.

Gill achieved the milestone in 38 innings — two better than South Africa’s Amla who needed 40 visits to the crease to reach the mark — and hand India a quick start in reply to New Zealand’s 273 in Dharamsala.

The 24-year-old Gill has hit six centuries and 10 half centuries in 37 ODI matches for India since his debut in 2019.

