ICC WORLD CUP | Pakistan gets a boost as leg-spinner Shadab returns to training

November 08, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOLKATA

Pacer Haris Rauf, who was put through an MRI test following an issue in his ribs, also hit the nets

Y. B. Sarangi

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and others during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistan’s chances of fielding a fit-again Shadab Khan in its crucial World Cup encounter against England looked brighter with the all-rounder taking part in the team’s nets session at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

As the Pakistani team resumed its practice ahead of its final round-robin league match on Saturday after a two-day break, Shadab was seen in action with full intensity. The leg-spinner, who fell awkwardly while fielding in the match against South Africa in Bengaluru on October 27 and made way for concussion substitute Usama Mir, began with bowling before switching to batting.

The 25-year-old had scored an important 36-ball 43 in that match, which South Africa won by one wicket in a nail-biting finish.

Considering that spinners have tasted some success at the Eden Gardens in the three World Cup matches played here so far, Pakistan may be tempted to include Shadab in the playing XI. It will give the former champion, which is eyeing a spot in the semifinals, better balance and flexibility.

Pacer Haris Rauf, who was put through an MRI test following an issue in his ribs, also hit the nets and may be available for selection.

