ICC World Cup | It’s once again India vs New Zealand in the semifinals

November 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

This ICC Cricket World Cup sprang more surprises like any other mega 50-over event. Afghanistan made some fantastic wins over England and Pakistan and Netherlands won the hearts by surprising South Africa during the group stage matches.

With England setting a target of 338 for Pakistan, it is now confirmed that the top four is finalised. Pakistan has to win this match by handsome margins. With England setting a target of 338, Pakistan now has to win this in just 6.4 overs. It is India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in the semifinals.

England will be aiming to win this match to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

India will be meeting New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 15 at Mumbai and South Africa to meet Australia in Kolkata on November 16.

Fans will remember India vs New Zealand match in the 2019 World Cup semifinals. India were on peak during the group stages but were defeated by New Zealand in the semifinals. The dismissal of M.S. Dhoni in the semifinal was the turning point of that match.

Now that the World Cup is happening in India and the Indian top order in very good form with bowlers backing up well, the fans can expect a change of fortune for the Indian cricket team.

