India vs Australia | I wasn’t invited for the final, says former captain Kapil Dev

November 19, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Kapil Dev, who led India to its maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983, said he wanted to travel for the game with the rest of his teammates.

PTI

Kapil Dev with the 1983 World Cup trophy. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former India captain Kapil Dev on November 19 claimed that he was not invited to the World Cup final between the hosts and Australia in Ahmedabad.

“I wasn’t invited there. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” Kapil told ABP News.

Among other former India captains who were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium were Sourav Ganguly, who was invited in the capacity of a former BCCI president. Inviting past presidents and officials is a BCCI norm.

