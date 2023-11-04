ADVERTISEMENT

ICC World Cup | Board secretary resigns following Sri Lanka's underwhelming run in World Cup

November 04, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Colombo

Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday. They are virtually out of the semifinal race

PTI

Sri Lanka Cricket Vice President Mohan de Silva resigned in the wake of the national team’s disappointing run in the ODI World Cup win in India. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva has resigned in the wake of the national team's disappointing run in the ODI World Cup win in India.

Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday. They are virtually out of the semifinal race.

Mr. De Silva's resignation came after the sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s call for the mass resignation of the SLC administration following the team's heavy loss to India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Sri Lankan board calls for 'urgent and comprehensive explanation' following 302-run loss to India

Mr. Ranasinghe, in a statement, blamed the selection committee and the SLC administration for the debacle.

The SLC administration led by Shammi Silva had called for a probe report from the team management over the Wankhede hammering which saw the side being bundled out for 55.

Mr. Silva was elected uncontested as chair, his third successive term at SLC. His current term expires only in 2025.

Sri Lanka play their next game against Bangladesh in Delhi on November 6. They have only two wins from seven games thus far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US