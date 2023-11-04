ICC World Cup | Board secretary resigns following Sri Lanka's underwhelming run in World Cup

November 04, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - Colombo

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva has resigned in the wake of the national team's disappointing run in the ODI World Cup win in India.

Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday. They are virtually out of the semifinal race.

Mr. De Silva's resignation came after the sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s call for the mass resignation of the SLC administration following the team's heavy loss to India.

Mr. Ranasinghe, in a statement, blamed the selection committee and the SLC administration for the debacle.

The SLC administration led by Shammi Silva had called for a probe report from the team management over the Wankhede hammering which saw the side being bundled out for 55.

Mr. Silva was elected uncontested as chair, his third successive term at SLC. His current term expires only in 2025.

Sri Lanka play their next game against Bangladesh in Delhi on November 6. They have only two wins from seven games thus far.