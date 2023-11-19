HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC World Cup | The win is the acme of success this year, says Pat Cummins

Australia won the World Test Championship in July earlier this year against the same opponent - India.

November 19, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Sports Bureau
Australian captain Pat Cummins after receiving the trophy after defeating India in the final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

Australian captain Pat Cummins after receiving the trophy after defeating India in the final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

Australia saved its best for the last and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023-win pips everything, a chuffed-up captain Pat Cummins said during the post-match presentation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Australia defeated India by six wickets, chasing down a target of 241 runs with seven overs to spare. Travis Head led the chase with his 137 runs and Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 58 from 110 balls.

Cummins said, “Marnus with a cool head and Travis does what he does on the biggest stage, showed a lot of character. The selectors have backed him in, and it is a big risk that we took, and it paid off.”

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first on what turned out to be a slow wicket where India was bundled out for 240 runs.

“It was a bit slower than I thought, didn’t particularly spin probably as much as we thought either. Everyone adjusted pretty well and bowled some tight lines,” Cummins said. “I thought 300 might have been tough but achievable on that wicket. We were really happy with 240,” he added.

Australia won the World Test Championship in July earlier this year against the same opponent - India. Cummins said that this win comes right at the top of the mountain.

“You gotta go and win the World Cup, you can’t wait for it to happen. This year will be remembered for a long, long time and we had a lot of success over the winter and this one peaks it all. At the top of the mountain.”

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.