PAK vs ENG | England bats against Pakistan in final World Cup match

November 11, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - KOLKATA

England are unchanged but Pakistan brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali.

Reuters

England openers in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Kolkata on November 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in what is the final group match for both sides at the 50-overs World Cup at the Eden Gardens on November 11.

Holders England have already been eliminated, while 1992 champions Pakistan are only mathematically alive in the race for a semifinal place in the showpiece event.

"Nice to break a losing streak, want to leave India with our heads held high," Buttler said referring to their win against the Netherlands in their previous match.

England are unchanged but Pakistan brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali.

"We are looking forward to Fakhar's innings, we are enjoying his batting," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, referring to opener Fakhar Zaman's form.

"We will try our best, and let's see."

India, South Africa, and Australia have made the semi-finals, while New Zealand are likely to join them in the last four.

Teams:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Kolkata; editing by Robert Birsel)

