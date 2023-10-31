PAK vs BAN | Pakistan bowlers bundle out Bangladesh for 204

October 31, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

After electing to bat first, Bangladesh batsmen were in for some trouble with accurate bowling from the Pakistan pace bowlers during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata on October 31, 2023.

Sri Lanka was dismissed for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Fast bowler Shaheeh Shah Afridi was particularly exceptional bowling good lengths and troubled the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Shaheen Afridi removed Tanzid Hasan (0) in the first over to give Pakistan the first blood. Shaheen Afridi thus became the fastest Pakistani bowler to take 100 ODI wickets in just 50th innings overtaking Saqlain Mushtaq who crossed the milestone in 53 matches.

Litton Das (45), Mahmudullah (56), captain Shakib Al Hasan (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) were the main scorers for Bangladesh team.

For Pakistan, all the bowlers claimed wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3 for 23) and Mohammad Wasim (3 for 31) were the main wicket-takers.