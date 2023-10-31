HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PAK vs BAN | Pakistan bowlers bundle out Bangladesh for 204

During the match, Shaheen Shah Afridi became the fastest Pakistani bowler to take 100 ODI wickets.

October 31, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31, 2023.

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

After electing to bat first, Bangladesh batsmen were in for some trouble with accurate bowling from the Pakistan pace bowlers during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata on October 31, 2023.

Sri Lanka was dismissed for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Fast bowler Shaheeh Shah Afridi was particularly exceptional bowling good lengths and troubled the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Shaheen Afridi removed Tanzid Hasan (0) in the first over to give Pakistan the first blood. Shaheen Afridi thus became the fastest Pakistani bowler to take 100 ODI wickets in just 50th innings overtaking Saqlain Mushtaq who crossed the milestone in 53 matches.

Litton Das (45), Mahmudullah (56), captain Shakib Al Hasan (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) were the main scorers for Bangladesh team.

For Pakistan, all the bowlers claimed wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3 for 23) and Mohammad Wasim (3 for 31) were the main wicket-takers.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.