Cricket World Cup: New Zealand opts to bowl against Bangladesh as Williamson returns

October 13, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Chennai

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their third World Cup match in Chennai on October 13.

Kane Williamson is back to lead the Kiwis after missing the opening two matches to regain match fitness following his recovery from a knee injury that he suffered during IPL 2023. He happens to be the only change for New Zealand, replacing Will Young.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also made a change, bringing in Mahmudullah for Mahedi Hasan.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand won both their matches to sit in the second position in the points table, while Bangladesh won one and lost one in their opening two games of the ODI showpiece.

Teams

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.