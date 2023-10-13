ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket World Cup: New Zealand opts to bowl against Bangladesh as Williamson returns

October 13, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Chennai

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson came in for Will Young while Mahmudullah replaced Mahedi Hasan for Bangladesh

PTI

New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson takes part in a practice session ahead of their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai | Photo Credit: ANI

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their third World Cup match in Chennai on October 13.

Kane Williamson is back to lead the Kiwis after missing the opening two matches to regain match fitness following his recovery from a knee injury that he suffered during IPL 2023. He happens to be the only change for New Zealand, replacing Will Young.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also made a change, bringing in Mahmudullah for Mahedi Hasan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand won both their matches to sit in the second position in the points table, while Bangladesh won one and lost one in their opening two games of the ODI showpiece.

Teams

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US