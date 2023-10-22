HamberMenu
ICC World Cup | Indian bowlers restrict New Zealand for 273 despite Daryl Mitchell century

For New Zealand Daryl Mitchell scored 130; India’s Mohammed Shami took five wickets.

October 22, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India in Dharamsala on October 22, 2023.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India in Dharamsala on October 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

After putting New Zealand into bat, Indian pace bowlers were right on the mark to start with against New Zealand, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Dharamsala on October 22.

Mohammed Siraj removed Devon Conway (0) and Mohammed Shami castled Will Young (17) with the New Zealand score on 19.

But after the dimissal of both the openers, it was Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell show.

Daryl Mitchell (130) scored a brilliant century to take New Zealand score to 273 in 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 45), Mohammed Siraj (1 for 45) and Mohammed Shami (5 for 54) took wickets for India apart from Kuldeep Yadav. Playing in his first match of this World Cup, Mohammed Shami finished with a five-wicket haul. Mohammed Shami became the first Indian to take five wickets in a World Cup match.

Daryl Mitchell became the second New Zealand batsman to score a century against India in a World Cup match after Glenn Turner (174) in 1975.

Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22, 2023.

Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell started off slowly and both the batsmen then took off with spinners in action. They were really harsh on Kuldeep Yadav who leaked runs. Indeed, India missed the services of Hardik Pandya here. Despite Kuldeep went for runs, he took two wickets for 73 runs. Ravindra Jadeja bowled decently to finish with 0 for 48.

Ravindra and Mitchell added 159 runs for the third wicket and it was Mohammed Shami who came to remove Rachin Ravindra for a brilliant 75 off 87 balls.

Indian bowlers pulled back after the dimissal of Ravindra, Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips. Particularly, in the last 10 overs, Indian pace bowlers were once again into the act and didn’t gave any easy chances for the New Zealand batsmen.

