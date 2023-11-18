HamberMenu
ICC World Cup | Since I became the captain, we prepared for this day, says Rohit Sharma

The hosts are undefeated in 10 matches and will eye their first global trophy in over a decade in front of around 130,000 fans at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad

November 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Ahmedabad

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
Captain Rohit Sharma during the press conference ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup finals against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 18, 2023.

Captain Rohit Sharma during the press conference ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup finals against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rohit Sharma at press conferences is often about the measured word, an impish smile and the rare streak of exasperation. The glue that binds all these elements is patience topped with some humour. As the Indian skipper prepared for the World Cup final against Australia, he addressed the media at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 18.

During a long interaction, the captain answered every query while equally stressing that he and his mates should not get too ahead of themselves in the final. “Since I became the captain, we prepared for this day. We identified players and gave role clarity. Till now everything has been good. Hopefully, Sunday will be the same,” Rohit said.

About rival Australia, Rohit paid his respects while equally backing his unit: “Both teams deserve to play the final and we do understand the importance of what Australia can do. We need to focus on what is important for us, what we need to do as a team and as players as well. We will stick to it.”

Keep calm and play cricket is perhaps Rohit’s mantra, and he elaborated: “We know how the outside environment is, the expectations, pressure, criticism, and even accolades. We have tried to maintain calmness around the dressing room and on the field. I have grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. For me, this is the biggest moment. But I have to focus on what my team needs me to do and put aside everything.”

And as for the playing surface, Rohit said: “The pitch used for the Pakistan game, there was no grass on it. This wicket has some grass on it. Tomorrow we have to come and assess again.” The skipper remained tight-lipped about the playing eleven while the expectation was that India would remain unchanged.

