Cricket World Cup finals: India and Australia factfile

November 18, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma’s undefeated India will look to end a 10-year global title drought in front of 130,000 fans in the World Cup final against five-time champions Australia on Sunday.

India have racked up 10 straight wins at the tournament as they seek a third World Cup triumph to add to their 1983 and 2011 victories, the last of which came on home soil.

Despite the country’s cricket riches, India are without a major international title since the 2013 Champions Trophy and expectations in the cricket-crazy nation of 1.4 billion people have reached fever pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the hosts are up against an Australian side who have won eight matches in a row and will be playing in their eighth World Cup final.

Here AFP gives the factfile of India and Australia

Indian cricket team factfile

WORLD RANKING: 1

Path to the final

Group stage

October 8: bt Australia by 6 wickets at Chennai

October 11: bt Afghanistan by 8 wickets at New Delhi

October 14: bt Pakistan by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad

October 19: bt Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Pune

October 22: bt New Zealand by 4 wickets at Dharamsala

October 29: bt England by 100 runs at Lucknow

November 2: bt Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai

November 5: bt South Africa by 243 runs at Kolkata

November 12: bt Netherlands by 160 runs at Bengaluru

Semifinal: November 15: bt New Zealand by 70 runs at Mumbai

Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (replaced by Prasidh Krishna in squad after injury), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD

Virat Kohli: 13,794 runs; highest score 183; average 58.69; Hundreds 50, Fifties 71

LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP

Virat Kohli: 711 runs; highest score 117; average 101.57; Hundreds 3, Fifties 5

LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD

Ravindra Jadeja: 220 wickets; best bowling 5-33; average 35.87

LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP

Mohammad Shami: 23 wickets; best bowling 7-57; average 9.13

PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES

1975: Group stage

1979: Group stage

1983: Champions

1987: Semifinals

1991: Round-robin stage

1996: Semifinals

1999: Super Six

2003: Runners-up

2007: Group stage

2011: Champions

2015: Semifinals

2019: Semifinals

Australia cricket team factfile

WORLD RANKING: 2

Path to the final

Group stage

October 8: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai

October 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow

October 16: bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow

October 20: bt Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru

October 25: bt Netherlands by 309 runs at New Delhi

October 28: bt New Zealand by 5 runs at Dharamsala

November 4: bt England by 33 runs at Ahmedabad

November 7: bt Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Mumbai

November 11: bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Pune

Semifinal: November 16: bt South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata

Squad

Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (wkt), Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD

David Warner: 6,925 runs; highest score 179; average 45.55; Hundreds 22; Fifties 33

LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP

David Warner: 528 runs; highest score 163; average 52.80; Hundreds 2; Fifties 2

LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD

Mitchell Starc: 233 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 23.02

LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP

Adam Zampa: 22 wickets; best bowling 4-8; average 21.40

PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -

1975: Runners-up

1979: Group stage

1983: Group stage

1987: Champions

1992: Round-robin stage

1996: Runners-up

1999: Champions

2003: Champions

2007: Champions

2011: Quarterfinals

2015: Champions

2019: Semifinals

Previous winners of the Cricket World Cup

1975: West Indies

1979: West Indies

1983: India

1987: Australia

1992: Pakistan

1996: Sri Lanka

1999: Australia

2003: Australia

2007: Australia

2011: India

2015: Australia

2019: England

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.