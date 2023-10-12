Hopefully, India will win World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy: Yuvraj Singh

October 12, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Haryana

Former India player Yuvraj Singh is hopeful that India will win the ICC 2023 World Cup at home under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and labelled the opener as one of the greats of the game.

During his 84-ball 131 against Afghanistan on Wednesday, Rohit shattered several records, including passing West Indies legend Chris Gayle for the most sixes in international cricket.

After being dismissed on duck in the opening game of the WC, India's captain made a comeback with an astonishing ton in a match against Afghanistan.

In the same match, Rohit slammed his seventh century at the men's ODI World Cup, the most by any player, surpassing legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Yuvraj expressed that India skipper Rohit has so much capability that he can break any record and the flamboyant batter used to bat in the middle order before taking a spot as an opener for Men in Blue.

"Rohit Sharma has broken many big records, I think he has so much capability that he can break any record. He is definitely one of the greats of the game. He has scored 31 ODI hundreds which is a big achievement. He is still not done yet and hopefully, he will win India a World Cup as captain. He played the role of an opener in the second stage. Before he used to play in the middle order," Yuvraj exclusively told ANI.

After registering two back-to-back wins, India riding on high confidence will face traditional rival Pakistan here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most fierce in the world, with matches between the two countries receiving significant global viewership.

India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with Men in Blue winning all seven games against the arch-rival. "It is good for both the teams that after so many years the match is being held in India. Hopefully, this will be a good match," Yuvraj added. (ANI)