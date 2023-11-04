ADVERTISEMENT

Hardik Pandya out of World Cup 2023, replaced by Prasidh Krishna

November 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kolkata

Seamer Prasidh Krishna has been picked as Hardik’s replacement following an approval from the event’s technical committee

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar

India’s Hardik Pandya after getting injured during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup. The all-rounder suffered a left ankle injury in the game against Bangladesh at Pune and subsequently he was away at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy, trying to assess the extent of the niggle and also chart a comeback.

However, with his recovery being delayed, seamer Prasidh Krishna has been picked as Hardik’s replacement following an approval from the event’s technical committee.

As an all-rounder, Hardik was vital to the Indian playing eleven’s balance, chipping runs, bowling some overs and always being electric in the field.

Following his injury, India dropped Shardul Thakur and fielded Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, and went ahead with a six batters and five bowlers combination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

No part-timer bowlers

So far this policy has worked for the Men in Blue but the red flag would be if any of the bowlers pick up an injury or bowl a bad spell, then the management has no part-time bowler to lean on even if Virat Kohli does turn his arm over a bit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US