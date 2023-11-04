HamberMenu
Hardik Pandya out of World Cup 2023, replaced by Prasidh Krishna

Seamer Prasidh Krishna has been picked as Hardik’s replacement following an approval from the event’s technical committee

November 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kolkata

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
India’s Hardik Pandya after getting injured during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Bangladesh.

India’s Hardik Pandya after getting injured during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup. The all-rounder suffered a left ankle injury in the game against Bangladesh at Pune and subsequently he was away at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy, trying to assess the extent of the niggle and also chart a comeback.

However, with his recovery being delayed, seamer Prasidh Krishna has been picked as Hardik’s replacement following an approval from the event’s technical committee.

As an all-rounder, Hardik was vital to the Indian playing eleven’s balance, chipping runs, bowling some overs and always being electric in the field.

Following his injury, India dropped Shardul Thakur and fielded Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, and went ahead with a six batters and five bowlers combination.

No part-timer bowlers

So far this policy has worked for the Men in Blue but the red flag would be if any of the bowlers pick up an injury or bowl a bad spell, then the management has no part-time bowler to lean on even if Virat Kohli does turn his arm over a bit.

