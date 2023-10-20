Hardik injury scare for Men in Blue

October 20, 2023 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST - Pune

Hardik Pandya’s sprained his left foot during India’s facile win against Bangladesh on Thursday may result in dealing a severe blow for India’s hope of regaining the World Cup.

Hardik, the allrounder who is one of the most vital cogs for India’s team balance, hurt himself while attempting to stop a return drive in his opening over. Soon after being treated by the physio, Hardik attempted a run-up but aborted it midway before heading back into the dressing room in visible despair.

Virat Kohli completed the unfinished over after Hardik returned to the dressing room 49 minutes into the game. Almost an hour later, the Indian team management confirmed he had been taken to a hospital for a scan.

While captain Rohit Sharma told the host broadcaster there’s “nothing major” about Hardik’s injury after the game, a team spokesperson reiterated that the medical team was “monitoring” Hardik while “awaiting the scan results”.

The Hindu understands that Hardik returned to the stadium around the innings break. While his foot was heavily strapped, he was not required to bat as India’s top three - led by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten hundred - made short work of a below-par target of 257 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association international stadium.

With India set to play New Zealand in a crucial tie on Sunday, it will be interesting to see India’s combination should Hardik be unavailable. In his absence, India will be forced to play five specialist bowlers and add a specialist batter in the line-up.

