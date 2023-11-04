Eng vs Aus | England invite Australia to bat

November 04, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Ahmedabad

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl in their World Cup match against arch-rivals Australia here on Saturday.

For Australia, all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green came in for injured Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, who has returned home for personal reasons.

England, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table, are unchanged.

Teams:

England: Jos Buttler(wk/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: Pat Cummins(c), David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.