Didn’t play to our calibre, but the loss to India is not the end of the world: Hasan Ali

October 20, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - BENGALURU:

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali exuded confidence that his side can recover from the dispiriting loss to India, ahead of the World Cup encounter against Australia.

“We agree that we didn’t play to our calibre, but it’s not the end of the world,” Ali said, on Thursday. “I will say this -- nothing has changed.”

Make or break

“India - Pakistan match is such that it can make or break your career. Maybe if it was against some other team or if we had won, you wouldn’t be asking us this. We sat together and had a healthy discussion about the things that need improvement.”

The Men in Green will be well-served if the betterment touches the bowling department first. With Naseem Shah injured (replaced by Ali) and Shaheen Afridi not in top form, Pakistan appears to have lost a bit of its edge.

Optimistic

“Only one bowler has changed, the rest all are the same. I think you guys don’t like my wild card entry. But I feel proud.”

“Shaheen has won us many matches. I know he is not fit right now but very soon he will be there. The games here are very high scoring. But this is not an excuse. You have to find a way and our effort will be to perform.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins was mindful of the standard of cricket Pakistan is capable of playing.

Really strong side

“They’re a side that always seems to be right up there,” Cummins said. “Pretty well structured. Some really good quick bowlers, some spin bowlers who can bowl 20 of their overs.”

“I think [Mohammad] Rizwan is the leading run-scorer. Babar Azam is always good. They’re a really strong side pretty much in all facets.”

The 30-year-old hoped his batters would rediscover their hunger for runs after a quiet start to the tournament.

“Especially here in Bangalore, I dare say it’s going to be high scoring. I think the way Mitchie [Mitchell Marsh] and Davey [David Warner] started by taking the game on [vs. Sri Lanka]... that’s what we want. I’m sure runs are around the corner.”

