Dial R for Rohit and records!

A look at the records notched up by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during India’s massive win on Wednesday:

Rohit’s third six of the innings helped him surpass Chris Gayle’s record of 553 sixes, scored in 551 innings, across formats. The Indian skipper now has 556 maximums in 473 innings.

Rohit’s 63-ball hundred is the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian, bettering Virender Sehwag’s 81-ball ton against Bermuda in 2007.

Rohit broke the tie with Sachin Tendulkar for most World Cup hundreds with his seventh ton in just 19 innings across three editions.

Rohit equalled David Warner to become the joint-fastest batter to 1000 ODI World Cup runs in 19 innings. Rohit is the fourth Indian to score 1000 World Cup runs after Sachin, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Rohit went past 50 international sixes in a calendar year for a record fourth time (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023*), surpassing Gayle’s mark of three such instances (2009, 2012 and 2019).

Rohit’s 76 runs in the first PowerPlay is the most by an Indian batter in an ODI innings. The previous best was 70 by Robin Uthappa against West Indies in 2007.

Rohit’s 131 is the highest by an Indian in a World Cup chase surpassing Sachin’s unbeaten 127 against Kenya in 1996.

With 2311 in 53 innings, Kohli has broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record fo most runs in ICC World Cups (ODIs and T20Is). Sachin, who only featured in 50-over World Cups, amassed 2278 runs from 45 innings.

Kohli’s 46th half-century helped him best Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 45 fifty-plus scores in successful ODI run-chases.

