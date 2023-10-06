Daily Quiz | On Cricket World Cup
Let’s start with an easy one. In which year was the first World Cup hosted? Which country hosted it?
Moving on to the numbers now. Which country has won the cup the maximum number of times? How many times?
Which non-full-member team’s performance has been termed the best when it made the semi-finals of the 2003 tournament?
The first three tournaments were officially known by a name. It was named after the company that sponsored the event. What was it called?
Eight teams participated in the first tournament. However, there was a notable omission, as the country was banned from international cricket. Which was the country? Why was it banned?
Answer : South Africa was banned from international cricket due to apartheid
When the tournament was first played, it was played for 60 overs. The games, later were reduced from 60 to 50 overs per innings, the current standard. In which year did this happen? Why?
Answer : The games were reduced from 60 to 50 overs per inning during the 1987 tournament because of the shorter daylight hours in the Indian subcontinent compared with England’s summer. India and Pakistan jointly hosted the cup that year
Which country became the first to win the Cricket World Cup final on home soil? This tournament also had one more first. What was it?
Answer : India. This was the first time in World Cup history that two Asian teams appeared in the final.
