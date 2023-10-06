Daily Quiz | On Cricket World Cup

1 / 7 | Let’s start with an easy one. In which year was the first World Cup hosted? Which country hosted it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1975, England SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Moving on to the numbers now. Which country has won the cup the maximum number of times? How many times? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Australia, five times SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Which non-full-member team’s performance has been termed the best when it made the semi-finals of the 2003 tournament? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kenya SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | The first three tournaments were officially known by a name. It was named after the company that sponsored the event. What was it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Prudential Cup SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Eight teams participated in the first tournament. However, there was a notable omission, as the country was banned from international cricket. Which was the country? Why was it banned? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : South Africa was banned from international cricket due to apartheid SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | When the tournament was first played, it was played for 60 overs. The games, later were reduced from 60 to 50 overs per innings, the current standard. In which year did this happen? Why? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The games were reduced from 60 to 50 overs per inning during the 1987 tournament because of the shorter daylight hours in the Indian subcontinent compared with England’s summer. India and Pakistan jointly hosted the cup that year SHOW ANSWER