CWC 2023 | Suryakumar Yadav awards 'Fielder of the Match' medal to Ravindra Jadeja after SFs win over NZ

November 16, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Mumbai

Jadeja was presented the best fielder medal by batter Suryakumar Yadav in a dressing room ceremony following India's 70-run victory

ANI

India’s Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch of New Zealand’s Glenn Philip during their match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja won the 'Fielder of the Match' medal for his excellence in the semifinal clash against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

IND vs NZ semifinal | India storms into final with Kohli’s record 50th, Shami’s sizzling seven

Jadeja was presented the best fielder medal by batter Suryakumar Yadav in a dressing room ceremony following India's 70-run victory.

Following the semi-final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday posted a video on X featuring Jadeja taking home the best fielder medal. Fielding coach T. Dilip announced pacer Mohammed Siraj, wicketkeeper-batter K. L. Rahul, and Jadeja were three potential candidates to win the medal. But after making three catches against the Kiwis in Mumbai, Jadeja came out on top.

Dilip also commended K.L. Rahul for his performance in the semis. To see who won, though, Dilip requested the players to turn on the TV in the dressing room.

Before handing over the medal to Jadeja, Suryakumar said, "Cheete ki chaal, Baaz ki nazar, aur Royal Navghan ki fielding se koi nahi bach sakta."

In order to deny the Kiwis the opportunity to win the game, Jadeja made the vital catch of Daryl Mitchell in the 46th over. Mitchell left the game having hit nine boundaries and seven sixes in his 134 runs off 119 balls innings.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed his lone wicket of the day and Jadeja made the catch that sent Glenn Phillips back to the pavilion. With 41 runs, Phillips was looking good, but Jadeja's outstanding effort on the boundary kept him short of a half-century.

The Kiwis were dealt a severe setback in their pursuit of 398 runs when Kuldeep Yadav struck, forcing Jadeja to collect Mark Chapman's catch at deep backward square leg. On the back of its all-round performance, India stormed into the final of ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semifinal clash on Wednesday.

