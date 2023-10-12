CWC 2023: Shubman Gill reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India's clash against Pakistan

October 12, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Ahmedabad

Following his recovery from dengue fever, star Indian opener Shubman Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on October 11. However, the young right-handed batsman's participation in the upcoming high-voltage ODI World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday still remains uncertain.

Earlier, the 24-year-old Indian opener was in Chennai where he was being treated for dengue, and could not take part in India's first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan.

Earlier on October 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that talented opener Shubman Gill will stay in Chennai and will not travel with the squad for the Men in Blue's ODI World Cup clash against Afghanistan.

In the official statement, BCCI announced Gill's absence from India's first two matches of the extravagant tournament as he will remain in Chennai under the supervision of the medical team.

However, even though he has reached Ahmedabad, his inclusion in the first eleven is still not confirmed by the apex body of Indian cricket. In India's previous match against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue clinched an 8-wicket win against Hashmatullah Shahidi's side.

In the first inning, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi played a stunning 80-run knock from 88 balls with a strike rate of 90.91 to help Afghanistan reach a target of 273 runs. Afghani bowling allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai also scored 62 runs from 69 balls with a strike rate of 89.86.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling after he scalped four wickets in his 10-over spell in the first inning.

In the run-chase inning, the top four of the Indian batting lineup helped the Men in Blue seal two consecutive wins in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The 36-year-old India skipper Rohit Sharma scored 131 runs from 84 balls with a strike rate of 155.95. The 36-year-old opener smashed 16 fours and five sixes and was also named the Player of the Match. Ishan Kishan who opened with Rohit due to Gill's absence, scored 47 runs from 47 balls with a strike rate of 100.00. Kishan slammed five fours and two sixes.

Virat Kohli also had a stunning game at his home ground. The former Indian skipper scored 55 runs from 56 balls. Kohli played the match-winning four in the end to clinch a victory in the game.

Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Pakistan in their upcoming match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

