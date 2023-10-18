CWC 2023 | Paras Mhambrey heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav, says 'he is a difficult batsman to bowl'

October 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Pune

Ahead of the 17th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Bangladesh at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav and said that he is a match winner and champion.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mhambrey said that the 33-year-old Indian batsman is difficult to bowl since he is a 360 player.

“Surya is a champion; he is a match-winner and he’s shown you. The last innings that he played, the way he toils - he is a 360 player that we have been talking about. He is a difficult batsman to bowl, especially - anywhere,” Mhambrey said.

When Mhambrey was asked whether Suryakumar was ready to get his maiden World Cup game, the Indian bowling coach said that it’s difficult to miss someone like him in the team.

“I think if you look at the fine leg area, you need to get it covered, third man area gets covered, you bring covers up, you start playing out there. So, he is a 360 player, a difficult batsman to bowl to. And yes, it’s a difficult decision, I said. It’s like Ashwin or Shami, Surya is a quality player. It’s difficult to miss someone like him in the team or get him. But you need to create an opportunity, a place for him to play,” the Indian bowling coach added.

Mhambrey further added that if the opportunity arises, Suryakumar Yadav will get his game.

“The question then asked is, who do you replace him with? So that’s always a challenge. People always say he should be playing. I think he should be playing. But the question sometimes is, in whose place? I think that’s a challenge. So, you don’t have a slot for him right now. But we all know what he brings to the table. He is a match-winner for you and I am sure he will get an opportunity. If the opportunity arises, he will get his game,” he added.

Ahead of India’s clash against Bangladesh, Mhambrey praised Shakib Al Hasan and said that he has done well for Bangladesh and added that he’s a quality bowler.

“See, when you play as a batsman, sometime or somewhere or the other, you will be against someone. If you look at match-ups, there’ll be some match-ups saying that he’s weak against this, but he’s good against that player, bowler especially. But honestly, I don’t think any conversation that we have out here, we know he is a good player. He has done well for Bangladesh, he is a champion player, he is handy, he bats for the team, he bowls well, he bowls in the power play, he’s a quality bowler and I think you got to give that to him,” he added.

When asked, whether Shakib Al Hasan will create problems for the Indian batsmen, he replied that Men in Blue’s main focus is to execute the team’s plan during the match.

“But for us really it doesn’t really matter. I think for us is that day what we do in terms of our preparation, our execution and we have a game plan. So, I honestly believe and that’s what when I voice the - it’s from the team’s point of view as well. I think if you execute your plans to the max, you’re going to do well. And I think that’s all that we’re focusing on. The execution of our plans and that’s it, nothing else,” he added.

Rohit Sharma-led India is coming into this game after defeating Pakistan by seven wickets after the Indian skipper’s scintillating 86-run knock from 63 balls.

The Men in Blue are still unbeaten in the ongoing extravaganza tournament and will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten streak in the forthcoming game against Bangladesh.

The match between India and Bangladesh will kick off at 2:00 PM IST on Thursday.