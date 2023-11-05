ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs SA | India opt to bat against South Africa

November 05, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Kolkata

South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of pacer Gerald Coetzee.

PTI

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa in Kolkata on November 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the top-of-the-table World Cup clash against South Africa in Kolkata on November 5.

Hosts India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

