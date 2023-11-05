IND vs SA | India opt to bat against South Africa

November 05, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Kolkata

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the top-of-the-table World Cup clash against South Africa in Kolkata on November 5.

Hosts India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, are unchanged.

South Africa, on the other hand, have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of pacer Gerald Coetzee.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

