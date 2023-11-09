World Cup 2023 | Baffling why Kiwis used spinners and let DLS come into play

November 09, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

After one of the most astonishing innings in World Cup history by Glenn Maxwell, can we expect the rest of the games to reach the same level of excellence? Or even come anywhere close to it?

If indeed, one of the games produces something even remotely similar then this will be a truly unforgettable World Cup, never mind who wins it.

As luck would have it, the 1983 World Cup-winning team had gathered for an event in Delhi that evening and while we didn’t actually see Maxwell’s innings, we all could relate to it because we had been blessed to witness our skipper make 175 not out after we had been reduced to 17 for five.

The team, inspired by the innings and also sensing a change in fortunes, went on to win the World Cup.

Australia could well do the same after such a phenomenal effort and poor Afghanistan will have to lift themselves up in a superhuman effort for their last game and try and qualify for the knockouts.

New Zealand, too, after a string of defeats brought about more by some ordinary captaincy than anything else, will also need to find extra motivation to defeat the already eliminated Sri Lanka side to keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the semifinals.

New Zealand captain and the coach need to be asked why, despite rain clouds hovering and knowing that the DLS method will favour the team batting second, it was decided to go with spinners at both ends and complete 20 overs (the minimum required for the DLS method to come into play).

The rains came down almost immediately after and Pakistan got a lifeline by winning.

Even in the earlier games it was baffling why James Neesham who bowls the perfect pace and length for batters to hit into the stands was given the ball especially in the final overs.

He may get the odd wicket but it usually comes at a heavy price.

The weather may also play a part and if New Zealand aren’t cricket smart they could be packing their bags for the long trip home.

(Professional Management Group)