Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG | India becomes No. 2 in World Cup wins

October 30, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Chennai

India surpassed New Zealand (58) with its 59th win to become the second-most successful team in the ODI World Cups, only behind Australia (73 wins).

England equalled Australia (from 1992) for the most defeats by a defending champion in a World Cup edition with its fourth loss in six games.

Virat Kohli (32nd innings), Joe Root (22nd innings) and Ben Stokes (14th innings) recorded their first World Cup ducks in the match. Kohli and Root marked the first instance of both no. 3 batters being dismissed for nought in a World Cup game.

Rohit Sharma’s 66-ball fifty is his slowest since December 2019. He has struck 14 fifty-plus scores since then.

Rohit is now joint-second on the list for most ODI World Cup fifty-plus scores - 12. Sachin Tendulkar leads with 21 such scores.

Kohli also equalled Tendulkar (34) for most ducks while batting in the top seven in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma became the fifth Indian to complete 18000 international runs behind Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit Sharma completed 1000 ODI runs in 2023, the third player to reach the mark behind Shubman Gill and Pathum Nissanka.

India reached its fifty in 14.2 overs, the slowest among all teams batting first in this World Cup.

