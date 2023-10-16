HamberMenu
Cricket World Cup 2023 | South Africa starts as favourite against spirited Netherlands

In the Men’s T20 World Cup last year in Australia, Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs and sent the fancied side tumbling out of the competition

October 16, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

N. Sudarshan
Point to prove: Netherlands skipper Edwards would hope his team puts on a show against the Proteas.

Point to prove: Netherlands skipper Edwards would hope his team puts on a show against the Proteas. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Though the men’s Cricket World Cup started over 10 days ago, it was not until last weekend that it truly came alive.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan sparred in front of a sell-out crowd, with the match even featuring a glitzy pre-game show, usually the preserve of tournament-openers.

Then on Sunday, Afghanistan dished out the first upset of the edition, soundly beating defending champion England.

On Tuesday, the Netherlands will look to join the party and rev up the festivities when it takes on the mighty South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Having lost their opening two fixtures, the Dutchmen are desperate to prove that they are not here to just make up the numbers.

However, it is unlikely that the Proteas will allow them the bragging rights for a second time in two ICC events.

In the Men’s T20 World Cup last year in Australia, Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs and sent the fancied side tumbling out of the competition. But Temba Bavuma’s men appear transformed this time around and have shown their pedigree by recording thumping wins over Sri Lanka and Australia.

The batting unit, led by the irresistible Quinton de Kock (two centuries in two innings) and Aiden Markram (century and a fifty), has been explosive so far, ably backed up by the bowling line-up comprising Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Netherlands played well in patches in the defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand, but the challenge against elite opposition in a relatively long-drawn format —compared to Twenty20s —is to sustain the intensity. It will help if seam-bowling all-rounder Logan van Beek returns from injury, though it would take a brave person to bet against the marauding South Africans.

The one source of worry for Bavuma will be the wet weather in Dharamshala. The Rainbow Nation has a troubled history with rain, especially in World Cup cricket. But this time, its on-field excellence should have the final say.

