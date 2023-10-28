Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA | We could have been clinical: Temba Bavuma

October 28, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Chennai

While his team was still in the middle of a happy “chaos” in the dressing room after its thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan on Friday, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma looked at the positives.

“Towards the end, we were all at the edge of our seats. In the end, Keshav and Shammo did it for us. It’s easy for us to have conversations on that run chase now with the result on our side. We could have been clinical but we did give Pakistan opportunities to get back into the game.

“We didn’t show that control. I’ve spoken about our brand of cricket being positive. But there is room for us to be more competitive. We need to be able to identify where the risks are and find places where we can make low-risk choices to get ahead. I think this win will go a long way for us as a team,” Bavuma said after South Africa jumped to the top of the table with its fifth win.

Bavuma also lauded left-arm seamer Marco Jansen who took two wickets in a sixth successive game. “I think the ball has been swinging. Marco has recognised that and has worked a lot on his wrist position, swing and seam. He is searching for wickets while having control and we have given him the freedom to go for the wickets,” the skipper remarked.

