HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA | We could have been clinical: Temba Bavuma

October 28, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Chennai

Lalith Kalidas
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma.

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

While his team was still in the middle of a happy “chaos” in the dressing room after its thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan on Friday, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma looked at the positives.

“Towards the end, we were all at the edge of our seats. In the end, Keshav and Shammo did it for us. It’s easy for us to have conversations on that run chase now with the result on our side. We could have been clinical but we did give Pakistan opportunities to get back into the game.

“We didn’t show that control. I’ve spoken about our brand of cricket being positive. But there is room for us to be more competitive. We need to be able to identify where the risks are and find places where we can make low-risk choices to get ahead. I think this win will go a long way for us as a team,” Bavuma said after South Africa jumped to the top of the table with its fifth win.

Bavuma also lauded left-arm seamer Marco Jansen who took two wickets in a sixth successive game. “I think the ball has been swinging. Marco has recognised that and has worked a lot on his wrist position, swing and seam. He is searching for wickets while having control and we have given him the freedom to go for the wickets,” the skipper remarked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.