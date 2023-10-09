HamberMenu
Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ vs NED | Netherlands win toss, elected to field; New Zealand bring in Ferguson for Neesham

October 09, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell bats during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 9, 2023.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell bats during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands won the toss and elected to field against last edition’s runners-up New Zealand in their World Cup match in Hyderabad on October 9.

Click here for live updates

Netherlands will be searching for a win on the day after losing their tournament opener against Pakistan, while New Zealand will look to consolidate their position after emerging victors against England at Ahmedabad.

New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham in the continued absence of recuperating Kane Williamson.

The Kiwis also replaced James Neesham with pacer Lockie Ferguson.

Teams:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

