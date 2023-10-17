HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup 2023 | With New Zealand up next, Afghanistan will look to build on its stunning win 

Losing wickets in a cluster in the middle phase of the innings is a cause for concern for Shahidi’s men who will be keen to overcome the problem; the Kiwis, with three victories under their belt, will be determined to continue their march and maintain their unbeaten record

October 17, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav
Web masters: The Afghanistan spin trio of Mujeeb, Nabi and Rashid will strive to bamboozle the Kiwis.

Web masters: The Afghanistan spin trio of Mujeeb, Nabi and Rashid will strive to bamboozle the Kiwis. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Afghanistan players, with the wind behind their sails after beating England comprehensively two days ago, will look to build on only its second World Cup win when it takes on New Zealand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

More than the result, what was impressive about Afghanistan’s 69-run win in Delhi on Sunday was how it outplayed the defending champion and always had its nose ahead throughout the match.

Right from Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s brutal onslaught at the top of the order — as he and Ibrahim Zadran added 114-run for the opening wicket — Afghanistan came out all guns blazing before its spinners spun a web around the English batters.

After being bundled out cheaply in its first match against Bangladesh, Afghanistan batters had much more disciplined performances in the two games against India and England, albeit on the most batting-friendly pitches seen so far in the tournament.

At the same time, the side will also be aware that it left runs on the table in the last two matches as it lost wickets in a cluster during the middle phase of the innings. Ahead of the match against the Kiwis, the Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi cited it as an area the team needs to work on. If it can put the runs on board, the team has a good depth in bowling to trouble most teams on its day.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, once again without skipper Kane Williamson, will look to continue its march and keep its unbeaten record. The team has gone about its business in its inimitable style, with almost every player delivering so far in their well-defined roles.

Ability to strike

The key to the Black Caps’ three wins has been their ability to take wickets through the middle phase, with the likes of Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson coming good.

While the Tom Latham-led side will be wary of the spin threat of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi, New Zealand will still feel it holds the edge, having been in the city for the last week and having a good read of the conditions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.