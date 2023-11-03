HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Mickey Arthur hopes it’s not too late for a peaking Pakistan

November 03, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Mixed bag: Though Afridi has fired on cylinders, the injury cloud over Shadab is a worry for Pakistan.

Mixed bag: Though Afridi has fired on cylinders, the injury cloud over Shadab is a worry for Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Pakistan finds itself in the middle of a tumultuous World Cup campaign. With its semifinal hopes hanging in the balance, the side has seen a spate of injuries, the resignation of its chief selector and the call-back of team media personnel, all in the middle of a campaign where the hot seat has shown no signs of cooling down.

However, Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s director of cricket, looked in good spirits ahead of the clash against New Zealand.

“The one thing that amazes me so much with the Pakistan players is generally how calm they are,” Arthur said here on Friday. “I’m a cat on a hot tin roof but the players take it all in their stride,” he added.

With intermittent showers in Bengaluru, the net run rate question might haunt Pakistan if rains persists, given the Men in Green need a big win to push their NRR in a favourable direction.

The fitness of vice-captain Shadab Khan is a question mark. The all-rounder was seen working with the medical team and physio as the think-tank conducted a preliminary assessment of his fitness and ability to take the field on Saturday.

Arthur was effusive in his praise for Iftikhar Ahmed. “Iftikhar’s an underrated off-spinner. At the start, Babar was bowling Ifti a couple of overs. And Ifti always used to come off saying, “Coach, coach, I’m a 10-over bowler.” And I love that,” he said.

Arthur was encouraged by what he saw against Bangladesh in Kolkata.“ I’d like to say we’re peaking, but the preparation and attitude have to get better.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.