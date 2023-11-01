ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL | We aren’t thinking about staying unbeaten and all: Rohit Sharma

November 01, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Mumbai

K C Vijaya Kumar
Turf call: Rohit and Dravid have a close at the surface ahead of the Sri Lanka clash. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

India’s scorching run in the World Cup has heightened expectations about a triumphant coronation when the tournament concludes on Nov. 19. However, skipper Rohit Sharma stressed about the need to just look at the immediate match.

“You don’t think that far. You deal with the match on hand, try and play good cricket and then move onto the next match. We aren’t thinking about staying unbeaten and all. Every day is a fresh day,” Rohit told the media here on Wednesday.

Asked about the way he has gone about his batting, Rohit explained: “As an opener I step in at zero for zero and then I try to set up the tempo, gauge the pitch, identify how many runs need to be scored or how much would be ideal on a pitch. Last game against England, we lost some early wickets and then I had to bat according to that situation. All I can say is that I am enjoying my batting.”

Queried about rotation of bowlers and fielding an extra spinner, the captain replied: “The bowlers are in good rhythm and the feedback is that they want to keep playing matches. As for fielding three spinners, if the conditions demand, then I have no hesitation in playing two seamers and three spinners. It all depends on the pitch and conditions.”

And about Thursday’s game against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit said: “We have seen various results and we cannot call them upsets as all teams compete to win. We can’t say this game (against Sri Lanka) will be a cakewalk. We will focus on our plans and try to win the game. As for the 2011 World Cup final, only a few players from that match are still playing. We deal with this game as a fresh challenge.”

