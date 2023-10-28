Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG | Our batters have not been taking the right options: Marcus Trescothick

October 28, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Lucknow

When the schedule for the 2023 World Cup was drawn, most would have earmarked the clash between India and England in Lucknow on October 29 as a potential top-of-the-table shootout.

But as it whittled down to reality, the plot has veered awry. The defending champion has endured a damaging tournament, losing four of its five games, while, India is comfortably placed in second, with five wins in five.

England’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick was quick to admit how much his side has underperformed in the tournament, on the eve of the India clash.

“We’ve just not been matching up to the levels we expect. It has been disappointing. It’s just not quite worked when we go into the games,” said Trescothick.

England’s vaunted batting line-up hasn’t lived up to the expectation, with its most recent failure coming against Sri Lanka, where it folded to a meek 156.

“We just haven’t put pressure on opposite bowlers consistently. Our batters aren’t reading the situation, taking the right options, and then getting that big score,” added Trescothick.

With the Lucknow crowd set to stream in for the first-ever World Cup match involving India in the town, the pressure will only mount for England. But, Trescothick chose to see it as an opportunity to make a statement.

“I think playing against India in a World Cup here is special. You know there’ll be a big crowd. We’re looking forward to it. All we can do is go out and play well and hopefully, come out on top,” said Trescothick.

