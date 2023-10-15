ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Every game now becomes almost like a final: Australia captain Pat Cummins

October 15, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Lucknow

Dhruva Prasad

Prep time: Australia’s Green at a practice session on the eve of the game against Sri Lanka.  | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

After facing its heaviest World Cup defeat on Thursday against South Africa, Australia captain Pat Cummins said the mood in the camp was fantastic and that the team was treating every game as a final, starting from Monday against Sri Lanka.

“Everyone after the last game was a little bit flat, but the last couple of days have been really good... The mood in the camp has been fantastic,” he said on match eve. “Every game now becomes almost like a final. You’ve got to win just about all of them,” he added.

Interestingly, the only two games the Aussies lost ahead of the semifinals at the World Cup in 2019 were against India and South Africa, the same two sides they have tasted defeat against in their first two games in 2023. “Looking back at 2019, India and South Africa were the two teams that we lost to in the round games there.

“I think in the last year, they’re kind of the two teams that we’ve had the most trouble against.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, the opportunity now is we’ve got some teams we haven’t played for a while that we’ve had a lot of success against,” Cummins said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US