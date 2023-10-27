HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs NED | New-look Eden Gardens ready to be part of this World Cup

October 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y.B. Sarangi
Fresh charm: The newly renovated Eden Gardens Stadium will host five World Cup games beginning on Sunday.

Fresh charm: The newly renovated Eden Gardens Stadium will host five World Cup games beginning on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Following months of renovation and a significant facelift, the iconic Eden Gardens is all set to host the first of its five World Cup matches involving Bangladesh and the Netherlands on Saturday.

Even though only renovation and refurbishment was possible to the present structure on the land owned by the Army, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) began its preparations for the World Cup months in advance and squeezed in all possible modern amenities inside the sprawling decades-old structure.

It began by switching to modern lighting, redecorating the hanging press box and media centre, redesigning the interiors of the main lobby, dressing rooms and corporate boxes to add a touch of luxe.

New covers (which can be used to cover the whole ground within one-and-a-half minute in case of rains), a bigger and digital scoreboard, revamped wash rooms for fans and a fresh coat of paint are some other facets which have given a facelift to the Eden Gardens.

Known for its long and eventful history associated with the game, the Eden Gardens may have made a late entry into the show-piece event due to the Durga Puja festivities, but it certainly promises thrilling action while staging the prestigious tournament for the fourth time.

In each of the previous three editions, the venue was witness to drama. In 1987, it saw Australia lift its maiden World title. In 1996, it shed tears over the forgettable episode of the home team conceding the semifinal to eventual champion Sri Lanka in bizarre circumstances due to crowd disturbances. And in 2011, the stadium played host to a high-scoring tussle between minnows Ireland and the Netherlands with the latter ending up on the losing side despite putting up a 300-plus total.

With the fresh strips in the middle expected to produce good contests between the bat and the ball, the most recognisable sporting venue in the Maidan area of the city will continue to be the centre of attraction over the next three weeks — until the semifinal on Nov. 16.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.