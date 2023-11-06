November 06, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated November 07, 2023 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

Something strange happened on Monday afternoon. Something that hadn’t happened in international cricket before: a batter getting timed out.

Even a World Cup that has seemingly got accustomed to all kinds of World records may not have been prepared for the strangest of dismissals, as Angelo Mathews failed to get ready to take strike in time after the fall of the fourth Sri Lankan wicket in the World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday.

The veteran all-rounder had some issues with the helmet which he walked out to the middle with, and got a replacement alright, but he could not get ready to face the first ball within the stipulated time of two minutes. Bangladesh’s appeal against Mathews for time out was upheld by umpire Marais Erasmus.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions say this: 40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out — Timed out.

Mathews appeared to try and convince Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and the umpires about the strap of his helmet, but to no avail. He had to return to the dugout.

Timed-Out batters 1. Andrew Jordaan - Eastern Province vs. Transvaal (couldn’t reach the ground due to flooded roads) 2. Hemulal Yadav - Tripura vs. Orissa (chatting with coach on the boundary edge) 3. Vasbert Drakes - Border vs. Free State (flight to the game was delayed) 4. A.J. Harris - Nottinghamshire vs. Durham UCCE (had a groin strain and took too long to walk out) 5. Ryan Austin - CCC vs. Windward Islands (failed to reach the crease in time) 6. Charles Kunje - Matabeleland vs. Mountaineers (no information known) 7. Angelo Mathews - Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka (helmet strap malfunctioned when taking guard) Credit: bbc.com

Later, the fourth umpire would shed more light on the matter. “The TV umpire monitors the two minutes and he will then relay the message through to the on-field umpires and in the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn’t ready to receive the ball within those two minutes even before the strap, which became an issue for him,” Adrian Holdstock told the official broadcaster. “You need to make sure that you have all your equipment in place in order to make sure you get here because you actually have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.”

After his walk back into the history books, Mathews did probably the only thing he could have. He threw the helmet in anger.

