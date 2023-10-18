Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN | Scary the way India is playing, says Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha

October 18, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Pune

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was wary of the fresh pitch at the MCA Stadium for the match against India leaning towards another feast for the batters. His team’s batters have had two poor outings in succession, failing to cross the 250-run mark against England and the Kiwis.

“This is the best batting wicket we have come across so far. Even the practice wickets were similar, really good. We haven’t put up a complete batting performance or, for that matter, a complete performance with bat and ball. But we know that we can beat big teams if we play to our potential,” he said.

The Tigers have enjoyed a 3-1 record over India in ODIs since December 2022, including a win in the recent Asia Cup, but Hathurusingha downplayed any advantages on the high-pressure stage.

“We have had success recently against India, but it’s a completely different game at the World Cup. If they slip-up and we play to our potential, I think we will have a good match,” he added.

Bangladesh’s opening pair has also come cropper, with seven pairs being used since January 2023. No pair has managed a 100-plus stand for the first wicket since Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal in May. When asked if the team was missing the services of the veteran Tamim, the head coach said: “He was not ready at the time of selection. His record as a player is good. But at the same time, I don’t know if we are missing him or not, because we have players here whom we trust to do the job for us.”

While Hathurusingha admitted that the Tigers could rearrange its bowling lineup on a flat surface, he also conceded that the host has looked menacing, having hit its straps early with three wins. “They have good strike bowlers. (Jasprit) Bumrah is back to his best. They have experienced spinners in the middle-overs and their batting, especially the top-order, is firing. It’s scary the way they are playing without fear and it looks like they are enjoying their cricket at the moment,” he remarked.