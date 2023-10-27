October 27, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated October 28, 2023 07:53 am IST - DHARAMSHALA

Australia is one of the best cricket teams for some reasons. Being the most successful team with five titles in the World Cup is just one of them.

Being persistent, competent and consistent are some more reasons. But, its resilient character stood out after the Aussies spent a night in the cellar of the points table and won thrice on the bounce.

On Saturday, Australia faces off with its trans-Tasman rival New Zealand at this picturesque setting of the HPCA Ground at the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountain ranges.

Crucial stage

These teams — softened up by India — clash at a crucial stage of the league. New Zealand remained among the top-four teams despite losing to India here while Australia made the grade after its resounding 309-run victory over the Netherlands earlier this week.

A second straight defeat could bring pressure on the Kiwis for the first time while another reverse will make Australia desperate. Since each team is eyeing at least six wins in the league to be almost sure of making the semifinals, the victorious team will move closer to qualification.

No doubt, the momentum is firmly with Australia. Riding on victories against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands, Australia has ticked most boxes.

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are back in form and that should worry the Kiwis.

The pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood is slowly getting into the act, while Adam Zampa will be looking for a fourth four-wicket haul on the trot.

The Kiwis, despite the setback against India here, are not worried. The side has the resources to deal with the Australians in all departments.

Notwithstanding the injury to Ken Williamson, New Zealand carries the belief of upstaging Australia.

With the game scheduled to start at 10.30 a.m., the toss and the dew factor may not influence the result. That said, both teams are armed with good pacers.

Therefore, opting to field in the slightly nippy conditions in the early part of the first session appears a good option.

