Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG | Steve Smith reveals recurrence of vertigo, hopes to play

November 06, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Shayan Acharya

Tuning up: Australia’s Steve Smith at a practice session on Monday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Ahead of Australia’s must-win World Cup game against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, Steve Smith revealed that he had suffered a recurrence of vertigo — a condition that has bothered him on several occasions in recent years.

As he addressed the media on the eve of the game, Smith looked in discomfort, but the seasoned campaigner was hopeful of recovering ahead of the fixture. “I have had a bit of vertigo stuff for the last day or so. It’s a bit annoying. Hopefully I can get through training and I’m all good. But it’s not a nice place to be,” Smith said.

“I’ve had a few episodes. I can tell you it’s not a fun space to be in. But I’ll go out and have a hit. Hopefully I am okay,” he said, adding: “I think I will be okay. I’m not feeling great at present.”

In November 2020, Smith scored a century against India in an ODI in Sydney overcoming ‘a bad dose of vertigo’. Even last year, ahead of the Test tour of Pakistan, he had complained of similar symptoms after hitting his head while attempting a catch.

However, he batted for a while in the nets on Monday and attempted quite a few sweeps against local spinners.

Australia is currently placed in the points table and a win against Afghanistan will guide it to the semifinals.

While the team missed out on the services of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh in the last game, Smith revealed that Marsh, who lost his grandfather recently, is back with the squad. “Marsh’s here, he’s here at training today and Max is here as well so yeah, I assume they’re training and whether they’re available tomorrow I have no idea.” said Smith.

