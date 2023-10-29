Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs SL | Afghanistan holds edge over Sri Lanka

October 29, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Pune

At the start of the last month, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were involved in a nail-biting contest in the preliminary round of the Asia Cup. From being on the cusp of ousting Sri Lanka — and more importantly — progressing to the Super Four, a net run rate miscalculation resulted in Afghanistan’s campaign coming to a halt.

Cut to Monday, and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Atalan army will hope to complete the unfinished business at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Despite both the teams having many bright spots, Afghanistan will hold the edge.

After all, despite a week-long break, the team is on a high of defeating Pakistan — its fiercest rival — for the first in ODIs. The spin-dominated bowling pack will be keen to continue the good work and end up on the winning side in a fast-evolving continental rivalry.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be eager to prove that its win against the defending champion England was not an aberration. Despite losing the services of Lahiru Kumara — the Player-of-the-Match against England who hurt his thigh during training — the addition of seasoned Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement could well be a boon for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chameera will be hoping to repeat Angelo Mathews’ heroics against England and help Sri Lanka emerge as a strong contender for a top-four spot in the points table.

Despite Afghanistan’s unconventional spin troika having done the trick against Pakistan last week, a short boundary and the heavy impact of dew in the evenings may result in the side opting for just two spinners.

It will be interesting to see how the two Kusals — opener Perera and captain Mendis — combat the Afghanistan spin on the day. The duel between these two and the spinners may decide the standalone No. 5 in the points table.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.